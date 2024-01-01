100 Armenian drams to Uruguayan pesos

Convert AMD to UYU at the real exchange rate

100 amd
10.39 uyu

֏1.000 AMD = $U0.1039 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:19
AMD to UYU conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 AMD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10470.1047
Low0.10370.1000
Average0.10400.1031
Change-0.36%3.62%
1 AMD to UYU stats

The performance of AMD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1047 and a 30 day low of 0.1037. This means the 30 day average was 0.1040. The change for AMD to UYU was -0.36.

The performance of AMD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1047 and a 90 day low of 0.1000. This means the 90 day average was 0.1031. The change for AMD to UYU was 3.62.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uruguayan Peso
1 AMD0.10390 UYU
5 AMD0.51950 UYU
10 AMD1.03900 UYU
20 AMD2.07800 UYU
50 AMD5.19500 UYU
100 AMD10.39000 UYU
250 AMD25.97500 UYU
500 AMD51.95000 UYU
1000 AMD103.90000 UYU
2000 AMD207.80000 UYU
5000 AMD519.50000 UYU
10000 AMD1,039.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Armenian Dram
1 UYU9.62462 AMD
5 UYU48.12310 AMD
10 UYU96.24620 AMD
20 UYU192.49240 AMD
50 UYU481.23100 AMD
100 UYU962.46200 AMD
250 UYU2,406.15500 AMD
500 UYU4,812.31000 AMD
1000 UYU9,624.62000 AMD
2000 UYU19,249.24000 AMD
5000 UYU48,123.10000 AMD
10000 UYU96,246.20000 AMD