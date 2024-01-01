10 Uruguayan pesos to Armenian drams

Convert UYU to AMD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ֏9.285 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
UYU to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AMD
1 UYU to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.35739.6437
Low9.19319.1931
Average9.30279.4766
Change1.00%-3.58%
1 UYU to AMD stats

The performance of UYU to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3573 and a 30 day low of 9.1931. This means the 30 day average was 9.3027. The change for UYU to AMD was 1.00.

The performance of UYU to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.6437 and a 90 day low of 9.1931. This means the 90 day average was 9.4766. The change for UYU to AMD was -3.58.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0281.51.6310.93721.464
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0451.7961.9541.12325.712
1 USD0.9240.771184.0721.3851.5060.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Armenian Dram
1 UYU9.28508 AMD
5 UYU46.42540 AMD
10 UYU92.85080 AMD
20 UYU185.70160 AMD
50 UYU464.25400 AMD
100 UYU928.50800 AMD
250 UYU2,321.27000 AMD
500 UYU4,642.54000 AMD
1000 UYU9,285.08000 AMD
2000 UYU18,570.16000 AMD
5000 UYU46,425.40000 AMD
10000 UYU92,850.80000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uruguayan Peso
1 AMD0.10770 UYU
5 AMD0.53850 UYU
10 AMD1.07700 UYU
20 AMD2.15400 UYU
50 AMD5.38500 UYU
100 AMD10.77000 UYU
250 AMD26.92500 UYU
500 AMD53.85000 UYU
1000 AMD107.70000 UYU
2000 AMD215.40000 UYU
5000 AMD538.50000 UYU
10000 AMD1,077.00000 UYU