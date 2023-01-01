Armenian drams to Tunisian dinars today

Convert AMD to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
7.752 tnd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00775 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.084890.2951.486391.670340.9644518.7449
1 GBP1.1431211.23995103.2091.698981.909231.1024821.4258
1 USD0.921850.806484183.23651.37021.539760.88917.2796
1 INR0.01107480.009689070.01201410.01646150.01849870.01068040.207596

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tunisian Dinar
1 AMD0.00775 TND
5 AMD0.03876 TND
10 AMD0.07752 TND
20 AMD0.15504 TND
50 AMD0.38761 TND
100 AMD0.77522 TND
250 AMD1.93805 TND
500 AMD3.87610 TND
1000 AMD7.75220 TND
2000 AMD15.50440 TND
5000 AMD38.76100 TND
10000 AMD77.52200 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 TND128.99600 AMD
5 TND644.98000 AMD
10 TND1289.96000 AMD
20 TND2579.92000 AMD
50 TND6449.80000 AMD
100 TND12899.60000 AMD
250 TND32249.00000 AMD
500 TND64498.00000 AMD
1000 TND128996.00000 AMD
2000 TND257992.00000 AMD
5000 TND644980.00000 AMD
10000 TND1289960.00000 AMD