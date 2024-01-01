10 thousand Armenian drams to Tunisian dinars

Convert AMD to TND at the real exchange rate

10,000 amd
78.698 tnd

֏1.000 AMD = DT0.007870 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TND
1 AMD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00800.0081
Low0.00780.0078
Average0.00790.0080
Change-1.51%-1.83%
View full history

1 AMD to TND stats

The performance of AMD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0080 and a 30 day low of 0.0078. This means the 30 day average was 0.0079. The change for AMD to TND was -1.51.

The performance of AMD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0078. This means the 90 day average was 0.0080. The change for AMD to TND was -1.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6141.491.6310.9421.75
1 GBP1.18911.313110.11.7711.9391.11725.856
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.85119.69
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tunisian Dinar
1 AMD0.00787 TND
5 AMD0.03935 TND
10 AMD0.07870 TND
20 AMD0.15740 TND
50 AMD0.39349 TND
100 AMD0.78698 TND
250 AMD1.96744 TND
500 AMD3.93489 TND
1000 AMD7.86977 TND
2000 AMD15.73954 TND
5000 AMD39.34885 TND
10000 AMD78.69770 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 TND127.06800 AMD
5 TND635.34000 AMD
10 TND1,270.68000 AMD
20 TND2,541.36000 AMD
50 TND6,353.40000 AMD
100 TND12,706.80000 AMD
250 TND31,767.00000 AMD
500 TND63,534.00000 AMD
1000 TND127,068.00000 AMD
2000 TND254,136.00000 AMD
5000 TND635,340.00000 AMD
10000 TND1,270,680.00000 AMD