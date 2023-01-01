Armenian drams to Omani rials today

Convert AMD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
0.956 omr

1.00000 AMD = 0.00096 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.0848590.29471.486141.669770.964518.7431
1 GBP1.1431211.2401103.2161.698811.908731.1025421.4253
1 USD0.921750.806387183.23241.36991.539170.88917.2771
1 INR0.01107490.009688370.012014610.01645870.01849250.01068090.207577

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Omani Rial
1 AMD0.00096 OMR
5 AMD0.00478 OMR
10 AMD0.00956 OMR
20 AMD0.01911 OMR
50 AMD0.04778 OMR
100 AMD0.09555 OMR
250 AMD0.23888 OMR
500 AMD0.47776 OMR
1000 AMD0.95552 OMR
2000 AMD1.91104 OMR
5000 AMD4.77759 OMR
10000 AMD9.55518 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Armenian Dram
1 OMR1046.55000 AMD
5 OMR5232.75000 AMD
10 OMR10465.50000 AMD
20 OMR20931.00000 AMD
50 OMR52327.50000 AMD
100 OMR104655.00000 AMD
250 OMR261637.50000 AMD
500 OMR523275.00000 AMD
1000 OMR1046550.00000 AMD
2000 OMR2093100.00000 AMD
5000 OMR5232750.00000 AMD
10000 OMR10465500.00000 AMD