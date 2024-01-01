2,000 Armenian drams to Omani rials

Convert AMD to OMR at the real exchange rate

2,000 amd
1.984 omr

֏1.000 AMD = ر.ع.0.0009920 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
AMD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

OMR
1 AMD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change0.04%-0.19%
View full history

1 AMD to OMR stats

The performance of AMD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for AMD to OMR was 0.04.

The performance of AMD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for AMD to OMR was -0.19.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Omani Rial
1 AMD0.00099 OMR
5 AMD0.00496 OMR
10 AMD0.00992 OMR
20 AMD0.01984 OMR
50 AMD0.04960 OMR
100 AMD0.09920 OMR
250 AMD0.24801 OMR
500 AMD0.49602 OMR
1000 AMD0.99205 OMR
2000 AMD1.98409 OMR
5000 AMD4.96023 OMR
10000 AMD9.92045 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Armenian Dram
1 OMR1,008.02000 AMD
5 OMR5,040.10000 AMD
10 OMR10,080.20000 AMD
20 OMR20,160.40000 AMD
50 OMR50,401.00000 AMD
100 OMR100,802.00000 AMD
250 OMR252,005.00000 AMD
500 OMR504,010.00000 AMD
1000 OMR1,008,020.00000 AMD
2000 OMR2,016,040.00000 AMD
5000 OMR5,040,100.00000 AMD
10000 OMR10,080,200.00000 AMD