Armenian drams to Nepalese rupees today

Convert AMD to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
330.54 npr

1.00000 AMD = 0.33054 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.0848590.29471.486141.669770.964518.7431
1 GBP1.1431211.2401103.2161.698811.908731.1025421.4253
1 USD0.921750.806387183.23241.36991.539170.88917.2771
1 INR0.01107490.009688370.012014610.01645870.01849250.01068090.207577

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nepalese Rupee
1 AMD0.33054 NPR
5 AMD1.65269 NPR
10 AMD3.30538 NPR
20 AMD6.61076 NPR
50 AMD16.52690 NPR
100 AMD33.05380 NPR
250 AMD82.63450 NPR
500 AMD165.26900 NPR
1000 AMD330.53800 NPR
2000 AMD661.07600 NPR
5000 AMD1652.69000 NPR
10000 AMD3305.38000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 NPR3.02537 AMD
5 NPR15.12685 AMD
10 NPR30.25370 AMD
20 NPR60.50740 AMD
50 NPR151.26850 AMD
100 NPR302.53700 AMD
250 NPR756.34250 AMD
500 NPR1512.68500 AMD
1000 NPR3025.37000 AMD
2000 NPR6050.74000 AMD
5000 NPR15126.85000 AMD
10000 NPR30253.70000 AMD