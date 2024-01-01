5,000 Armenian drams to Nepalese rupees

Convert AMD to NPR at the real exchange rate

5,000 amd
1,728.93 npr

֏1.000 AMD = ₨0.3458 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 AMD to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34700.3470
Low0.34510.3432
Average0.34610.3451
Change0.19%0.69%
View full history

1 AMD to NPR stats

The performance of AMD to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3470 and a 30 day low of 0.3451. This means the 30 day average was 0.3461. The change for AMD to NPR was 0.19.

The performance of AMD to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3470 and a 90 day low of 0.3432. This means the 90 day average was 0.3451. The change for AMD to NPR was 0.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6271.491.6320.9421.798
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0871.7711.941.11725.907
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.8519.731
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nepalese Rupee
1 AMD0.34579 NPR
5 AMD1.72893 NPR
10 AMD3.45785 NPR
20 AMD6.91570 NPR
50 AMD17.28925 NPR
100 AMD34.57850 NPR
250 AMD86.44625 NPR
500 AMD172.89250 NPR
1000 AMD345.78500 NPR
2000 AMD691.57000 NPR
5000 AMD1,728.92500 NPR
10000 AMD3,457.85000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 NPR2.89197 AMD
5 NPR14.45985 AMD
10 NPR28.91970 AMD
20 NPR57.83940 AMD
50 NPR144.59850 AMD
100 NPR289.19700 AMD
250 NPR722.99250 AMD
500 NPR1,445.98500 AMD
1000 NPR2,891.97000 AMD
2000 NPR5,783.94000 AMD
5000 NPR14,459.85000 AMD
10000 NPR28,919.70000 AMD