2,000 Armenian drams to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AMD to LKR at the real exchange rate

2,000 amd
1,541.50 lkr

֏1.000 AMD = Sr0.7708 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
AMD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

LKR
1 AMD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77930.7900
Low0.77030.7703
Average0.77360.7797
Change-0.82%-1.05%
1 AMD to LKR stats

The performance of AMD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7793 and a 30 day low of 0.7703. This means the 30 day average was 0.7736. The change for AMD to LKR was -0.82.

The performance of AMD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7900 and a 90 day low of 0.7703. This means the 90 day average was 0.7797. The change for AMD to LKR was -1.05.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.611.491.6330.93921.788
1 GBP1.18911.313110.071.7711.9411.11625.896
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.8519.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AMD0.77075 LKR
5 AMD3.85375 LKR
10 AMD7.70751 LKR
20 AMD15.41502 LKR
50 AMD38.53755 LKR
100 AMD77.07510 LKR
250 AMD192.68775 LKR
500 AMD385.37550 LKR
1000 AMD770.75100 LKR
2000 AMD1,541.50200 LKR
5000 AMD3,853.75500 LKR
10000 AMD7,707.51000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 LKR1.29744 AMD
5 LKR6.48720 AMD
10 LKR12.97440 AMD
20 LKR25.94880 AMD
50 LKR64.87200 AMD
100 LKR129.74400 AMD
250 LKR324.36000 AMD
500 LKR648.72000 AMD
1000 LKR1,297.44000 AMD
2000 LKR2,594.88000 AMD
5000 LKR6,487.20000 AMD
10000 LKR12,974.40000 AMD