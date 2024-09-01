Armenian dram to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 0.771 today, reflecting a -0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.311% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 0.776 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.770 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.371% decrease in value.