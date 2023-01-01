Armenian drams to Kenyan shillings today

1.00000 AMD = 0.37787 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.0851590.32731.486441.669850.9647518.7465
1 GBP1.1429211.24025103.2381.698891.908521.1026321.4259
1 USD0.921550.806289183.23951.36981.538820.889117.2755
1 INR0.01107080.009686380.012013510.01645610.01848660.01068120.20754

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kenyan Shilling
1 AMD0.37787 KES
5 AMD1.88935 KES
10 AMD3.77870 KES
20 AMD7.55740 KES
50 AMD18.89350 KES
100 AMD37.78700 KES
250 AMD94.46750 KES
500 AMD188.93500 KES
1000 AMD377.87000 KES
2000 AMD755.74000 KES
5000 AMD1889.35000 KES
10000 AMD3778.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 KES2.64642 AMD
5 KES13.23210 AMD
10 KES26.46420 AMD
20 KES52.92840 AMD
50 KES132.32100 AMD
100 KES264.64200 AMD
250 KES661.60500 AMD
500 KES1323.21000 AMD
1000 KES2646.42000 AMD
2000 KES5292.84000 AMD
5000 KES13232.10000 AMD
10000 KES26464.20000 AMD