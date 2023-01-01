10 thousand Kenyan shillings to Armenian drams

Convert KES to AMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
26,269.10 amd

1.00000 KES = 2.62691 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3289789.9691.333650.91090.7861021.4789683.0842
1 SGD0.7525021594.4531.003570.6854320.5915431.1129262.521
1 NGN0.001265870.0016822210.001688230.001153050.0009951050.001872180.105174
1 CAD0.7498220.996438592.33610.6829910.5894361.1089662.2984

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 KES2.62691 AMD
5 KES13.13455 AMD
10 KES26.26910 AMD
20 KES52.53820 AMD
50 KES131.34550 AMD
100 KES262.69100 AMD
250 KES656.72750 AMD
500 KES1313.45500 AMD
1000 KES2626.91000 AMD
2000 KES5253.82000 AMD
5000 KES13134.55000 AMD
10000 KES26269.10000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Kenyan Shilling
1 AMD0.38068 KES
5 AMD1.90338 KES
10 AMD3.80676 KES
20 AMD7.61352 KES
50 AMD19.03380 KES
100 AMD38.06760 KES
250 AMD95.16900 KES
500 AMD190.33800 KES
1000 AMD380.67600 KES
2000 AMD761.35200 KES
5000 AMD1903.38000 KES
10000 AMD3806.76000 KES