Armenian drams to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert AMD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
9.38 ils

1.00000 AMD = 0.00938 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.0851590.32521.486331.669850.96518.7475
1 GBP1.1428611.24015103.2271.698631.908361.1028621.4253
1 USD0.921550.806354183.23751.36971.538820.889317.2764
1 INR0.01107110.009687390.012013810.01645530.01848710.01068390.207555

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AMD0.00938 ILS
5 AMD0.04690 ILS
10 AMD0.09381 ILS
20 AMD0.18762 ILS
50 AMD0.46904 ILS
100 AMD0.93808 ILS
250 AMD2.34521 ILS
500 AMD4.69042 ILS
1000 AMD9.38085 ILS
2000 AMD18.76170 ILS
5000 AMD46.90425 ILS
10000 AMD93.80850 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Armenian Dram
1 ILS106.60000 AMD
5 ILS533.00000 AMD
10 ILS1066.00000 AMD
20 ILS2132.00000 AMD
50 ILS5330.00000 AMD
100 ILS10660.00000 AMD
250 ILS26650.00000 AMD
500 ILS53300.00000 AMD
1000 ILS106600.00000 AMD
2000 ILS213200.00000 AMD
5000 ILS533000.00000 AMD
10000 ILS1066000.00000 AMD