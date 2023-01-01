United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert AED to TOP at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
643.65 top

1.00000 AED = 0.64365 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.23287.250.921450.80645255.68591.3699517.2824
1 INR0.012014913.451280.01107110.009689430.669060.01645980.207646
1 PKR0.003481290.28974810.003207820.002807490.1938590.004769190.060165
1 EUR1.0852590.3254311.73810.875260.43311.4867418.7557

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AED0.64365 TOP
5 AED3.21826 TOP
10 AED6.43651 TOP
20 AED12.87302 TOP
50 AED32.18255 TOP
100 AED64.36510 TOP
250 AED160.91275 TOP
500 AED321.82550 TOP
1000 AED643.65100 TOP
2000 AED1287.30200 TOP
5000 AED3218.25500 TOP
10000 AED6436.51000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TOP1.55364 AED
5 TOP7.76820 AED
10 TOP15.53640 AED
20 TOP31.07280 AED
50 TOP77.68200 AED
100 TOP155.36400 AED
250 TOP388.41000 AED
500 TOP776.82000 AED
1000 TOP1553.64000 AED
2000 TOP3107.28000 AED
5000 TOP7768.20000 AED
10000 TOP15536.40000 AED