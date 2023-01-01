United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert AED to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,276.78 myr

1.00000 AED = 1.27678 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:35
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.085690.35831.487111.670930.9648518.7561
1 GBP1.1428611.24065103.2641.69951.909571.1026921.435
1 USD0.921150.806029183.23351.369851.539170.8887517.2772
1 INR0.01106710.009683950.012014410.01645790.01849220.01067780.207575

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AED1.27678 MYR
5 AED6.38390 MYR
10 AED12.76780 MYR
20 AED25.53560 MYR
50 AED63.83900 MYR
100 AED127.67800 MYR
250 AED319.19500 MYR
500 AED638.39000 MYR
1000 AED1276.78000 MYR
2000 AED2553.56000 MYR
5000 AED6383.90000 MYR
10000 AED12767.80000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MYR0.78322 AED
5 MYR3.91609 AED
10 MYR7.83218 AED
20 MYR15.66436 AED
50 MYR39.16090 AED
100 MYR78.32180 AED
250 MYR195.80450 AED
500 MYR391.60900 AED
1000 MYR783.21800 AED
2000 MYR1566.43600 AED
5000 MYR3916.09000 AED
10000 MYR7832.18000 AED