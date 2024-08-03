100 US dollars to Albanian leks

Convert USD to ALL at the real exchange rate

100 usd
9,179.71 all

$1.000 USD = Lek91.80 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to ALL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High92.835993.8928
Low91.734191.7341
Average92.338792.8584
Change-0.96%-1.82%
View full history

1 USD to ALL stats

The performance of USD to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 92.8359 and a 30 day low of 91.7341. This means the 30 day average was 92.3387. The change for USD to ALL was -0.96.

The performance of USD to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 93.8928 and a 90 day low of 91.7341. This means the 90 day average was 92.8584. The change for USD to ALL was -1.82.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 USD91.79710 ALL
5 USD458.98550 ALL
10 USD917.97100 ALL
20 USD1,835.94200 ALL
50 USD4,589.85500 ALL
100 USD9,179.71000 ALL
250 USD22,949.27500 ALL
500 USD45,898.55000 ALL
1000 USD91,797.10000 ALL
2000 USD183,594.20000 ALL
5000 USD458,985.50000 ALL
10000 USD917,971.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / US Dollar
1 ALL0.01089 USD
5 ALL0.05447 USD
10 ALL0.10894 USD
20 ALL0.21787 USD
50 ALL0.54468 USD
100 ALL1.08936 USD
250 ALL2.72340 USD
500 ALL5.44680 USD
1000 ALL10.89360 USD
2000 ALL21.78720 USD
5000 ALL54.46800 USD
10000 ALL108.93600 USD