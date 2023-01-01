1 Albanian lek to US dollars

1.00000 ALL = 0.00989 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / US Dollar
1 ALL0.00989 USD
5 ALL0.04945 USD
10 ALL0.09890 USD
20 ALL0.19780 USD
50 ALL0.49451 USD
100 ALL0.98902 USD
250 ALL2.47254 USD
500 ALL4.94508 USD
1000 ALL9.89016 USD
2000 ALL19.78032 USD
5000 ALL49.45080 USD
10000 ALL98.90160 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 USD101.11100 ALL
5 USD505.55500 ALL
10 USD1011.11000 ALL
20 USD2022.22000 ALL
50 USD5055.55000 ALL
100 USD10111.10000 ALL
250 USD25277.75000 ALL
500 USD50555.50000 ALL
1000 USD101111.00000 ALL
2000 USD202222.00000 ALL
5000 USD505555.00000 ALL
10000 USD1011110.00000 ALL