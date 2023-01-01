10 thousand Albanian leks to US dollars
Convert ALL to USD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Albanian leks to US dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Albanian leks
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates US Dollar / Albanian Lek
|1 USD
|101.11100 ALL
|5 USD
|505.55500 ALL
|10 USD
|1011.11000 ALL
|20 USD
|2022.22000 ALL
|50 USD
|5055.55000 ALL
|100 USD
|10111.10000 ALL
|250 USD
|25277.75000 ALL
|500 USD
|50555.50000 ALL
|1000 USD
|101111.00000 ALL
|2000 USD
|202222.00000 ALL
|5000 USD
|505555.00000 ALL
|10000 USD
|1011110.00000 ALL