New Taiwan dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert TWD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
322.40 sek

NT$1.000 TWD = kr0.3224 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:28
TWD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32980.3368
Low0.32240.3209
Average0.32570.3269
Change-0.07%-3.98%
1 TWD to SEK stats

The performance of TWD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3298 and a 30 day low of 0.3224. This means the 30 day average was 0.3257. The change for TWD to SEK was -0.07.

The performance of TWD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3368 and a 90 day low of 0.3209. This means the 90 day average was 0.3269. The change for TWD to SEK was -3.98.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 TWD0.32240 SEK
5 TWD1.61199 SEK
10 TWD3.22398 SEK
20 TWD6.44796 SEK
50 TWD16.11990 SEK
100 TWD32.23980 SEK
250 TWD80.59950 SEK
500 TWD161.19900 SEK
1000 TWD322.39800 SEK
2000 TWD644.79600 SEK
5000 TWD1,611.99000 SEK
10000 TWD3,223.98000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SEK3.10176 TWD
5 SEK15.50880 TWD
10 SEK31.01760 TWD
20 SEK62.03520 TWD
50 SEK155.08800 TWD
100 SEK310.17600 TWD
250 SEK775.44000 TWD
500 SEK1,550.88000 TWD
1000 SEK3,101.76000 TWD
2000 SEK6,203.52000 TWD
5000 SEK15,508.80000 TWD
10000 SEK31,017.60000 TWD