kr1.000 SEK = NT$2.954 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 SEK to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.03953.1752
Low2.95432.9543
Average2.98763.0700
Change-2.80%-5.90%
1 SEK to TWD stats

The performance of SEK to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0395 and a 30 day low of 2.9543. This means the 30 day average was 2.9876. The change for SEK to TWD was -2.80.

The performance of SEK to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.1752 and a 90 day low of 2.9543. This means the 90 day average was 3.0700. The change for SEK to TWD was -5.90.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SEK2.95431 TWD
5 SEK14.77155 TWD
10 SEK29.54310 TWD
20 SEK59.08620 TWD
50 SEK147.71550 TWD
100 SEK295.43100 TWD
250 SEK738.57750 TWD
500 SEK1,477.15500 TWD
1000 SEK2,954.31000 TWD
2000 SEK5,908.62000 TWD
5000 SEK14,771.55000 TWD
10000 SEK29,543.10000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 TWD0.33849 SEK
5 TWD1.69244 SEK
10 TWD3.38488 SEK
20 TWD6.76976 SEK
50 TWD16.92440 SEK
100 TWD33.84880 SEK
250 TWD84.62200 SEK
500 TWD169.24400 SEK
1000 TWD338.48800 SEK
2000 TWD676.97600 SEK
5000 TWD1,692.44000 SEK
10000 TWD3,384.88000 SEK