New Taiwan dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert TWD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
48,598 ngn

NT$1.000 TWD = ₦48.60 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
TWD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.590750.5907
Low47.035841.1326
Average48.847546.8137
Change2.97%13.51%
1 TWD to NGN stats

The performance of TWD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.5907 and a 30 day low of 47.0358. This means the 30 day average was 48.8475. The change for TWD to NGN was 2.97.

The performance of TWD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.5907 and a 90 day low of 41.1326. This means the 90 day average was 46.8137. The change for TWD to NGN was 13.51.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 TWD48.59800 NGN
5 TWD242.99000 NGN
10 TWD485.98000 NGN
20 TWD971.96000 NGN
50 TWD2,429.90000 NGN
100 TWD4,859.80000 NGN
250 TWD12,149.50000 NGN
500 TWD24,299.00000 NGN
1000 TWD48,598.00000 NGN
2000 TWD97,196.00000 NGN
5000 TWD242,990.00000 NGN
10000 TWD485,980.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NGN0.02058 TWD
5 NGN0.10289 TWD
10 NGN0.20577 TWD
20 NGN0.41154 TWD
50 NGN1.02885 TWD
100 NGN2.05770 TWD
250 NGN5.14425 TWD
500 NGN10.28850 TWD
1000 NGN20.57700 TWD
2000 NGN41.15400 TWD
5000 NGN102.88500 TWD
10000 NGN205.77000 TWD