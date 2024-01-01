2,000 Nigerian nairas to New Taiwan dollars

Convert NGN to TWD at the real exchange rate

2,000 ngn
41.20 twd

₦1.000 NGN = NT$0.02060 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02130.0243
Low0.01980.0198
Average0.02050.0214
Change-2.77%-11.74%
1 NGN to TWD stats

The performance of NGN to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0213 and a 30 day low of 0.0198. This means the 30 day average was 0.0205. The change for NGN to TWD was -2.77.

The performance of NGN to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0243 and a 90 day low of 0.0198. This means the 90 day average was 0.0214. The change for NGN to TWD was -11.74.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Send money with Wise

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NGN0.02060 TWD
5 NGN0.10300 TWD
10 NGN0.20600 TWD
20 NGN0.41199 TWD
50 NGN1.02998 TWD
100 NGN2.05996 TWD
250 NGN5.14990 TWD
500 NGN10.29980 TWD
1000 NGN20.59960 TWD
2000 NGN41.19920 TWD
5000 NGN102.99800 TWD
10000 NGN205.99600 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 TWD48.54470 NGN
5 TWD242.72350 NGN
10 TWD485.44700 NGN
20 TWD970.89400 NGN
50 TWD2,427.23500 NGN
100 TWD4,854.47000 NGN
250 TWD12,136.17500 NGN
500 TWD24,272.35000 NGN
1000 TWD48,544.70000 NGN
2000 TWD97,089.40000 NGN
5000 TWD242,723.50000 NGN
10000 TWD485,447.00000 NGN