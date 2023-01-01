5 New Taiwan dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert TWD to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 twd
118.70 ngn

1.00000 TWD = 23.74100 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
TWD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.052287.55491.44331.651680.9618518.8912
1GBP1.1552711.2156101.1521.667441.908171.1111921.8249
1USD0.95040.822639183.21131.37171.569740.9141517.954
1INR0.01142140.009886150.012017610.01648450.01886450.01098590.215764

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 TWD23.74100 NGN
5 TWD118.70500 NGN
10 TWD237.41000 NGN
20 TWD474.82000 NGN
50 TWD1187.05000 NGN
100 TWD2374.10000 NGN
250 TWD5935.25000 NGN
500 TWD11870.50000 NGN
1000 TWD23741.00000 NGN
2000 TWD47482.00000 NGN
5000 TWD118705.00000 NGN
10000 TWD237410.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NGN0.04212 TWD
5 NGN0.21061 TWD
10 NGN0.42121 TWD
20 NGN0.84242 TWD
50 NGN2.10606 TWD
100 NGN4.21211 TWD
250 NGN10.53027 TWD
500 NGN21.06055 TWD
1000 NGN42.12110 TWD
2000 NGN84.24220 TWD
5000 NGN210.60550 TWD
10000 NGN421.21100 TWD