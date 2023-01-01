20 New Taiwan dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert TWD to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 twd
474.80 ngn

1.00000 TWD = 23.74010 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:52 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TWD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.052187.541.443221.651520.961718.8896
1GBP1.1552711.21555101.141.667431.908091.1110221.8242
1USD0.95050.822673183.2051.371751.569740.914117.9542
1INR0.01142340.00988730.012018510.01648640.01886590.01098610.215783

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 TWD23.74010 NGN
5 TWD118.70050 NGN
10 TWD237.40100 NGN
20 TWD474.80200 NGN
50 TWD1187.00500 NGN
100 TWD2374.01000 NGN
250 TWD5935.02500 NGN
500 TWD11870.05000 NGN
1000 TWD23740.10000 NGN
2000 TWD47480.20000 NGN
5000 TWD118700.50000 NGN
10000 TWD237401.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 NGN0.04212 TWD
5 NGN0.21061 TWD
10 NGN0.42123 TWD
20 NGN0.84246 TWD
50 NGN2.10614 TWD
100 NGN4.21228 TWD
250 NGN10.53070 TWD
500 NGN21.06140 TWD
1000 NGN42.12280 TWD
2000 NGN84.24560 TWD
5000 NGN210.61400 TWD
10000 NGN421.22800 TWD