New Taiwan dollars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert TWD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
300.27 mad

NT$1.000 TWD = د.م.0.3003 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TWD to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30430.3103
Low0.29950.2995
Average0.30140.3056
Change-1.32%-3.18%
1 TWD to MAD stats

The performance of TWD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3043 and a 30 day low of 0.2995. This means the 30 day average was 0.3014. The change for TWD to MAD was -1.32.

The performance of TWD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3103 and a 90 day low of 0.2995. This means the 90 day average was 0.3056. The change for TWD to MAD was -3.18.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 TWD0.30027 MAD
5 TWD1.50135 MAD
10 TWD3.00270 MAD
20 TWD6.00540 MAD
50 TWD15.01350 MAD
100 TWD30.02700 MAD
250 TWD75.06750 MAD
500 TWD150.13500 MAD
1000 TWD300.27000 MAD
2000 TWD600.54000 MAD
5000 TWD1,501.35000 MAD
10000 TWD3,002.70000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MAD3.33034 TWD
5 MAD16.65170 TWD
10 MAD33.30340 TWD
20 MAD66.60680 TWD
50 MAD166.51700 TWD
100 MAD333.03400 TWD
250 MAD832.58500 TWD
500 MAD1,665.17000 TWD
1000 MAD3,330.34000 TWD
2000 MAD6,660.68000 TWD
5000 MAD16,651.70000 TWD
10000 MAD33,303.40000 TWD