New Taiwan dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert TWD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
14,486.40 kzt

NT$1.000 TWD = ₸14.49 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
TWD to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.781614.7816
Low14.402613.5622
Average14.543614.1652
Change-1.87%6.61%
1 TWD to KZT stats

The performance of TWD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.7816 and a 30 day low of 14.4026. This means the 30 day average was 14.5436. The change for TWD to KZT was -1.87.

The performance of TWD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.7816 and a 90 day low of 13.5622. This means the 90 day average was 14.1652. The change for TWD to KZT was 6.61.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.290.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6320.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.982185.8191.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6570.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TWD14.48640 KZT
5 TWD72.43200 KZT
10 TWD144.86400 KZT
20 TWD289.72800 KZT
50 TWD724.32000 KZT
100 TWD1,448.64000 KZT
250 TWD3,621.60000 KZT
500 TWD7,243.20000 KZT
1000 TWD14,486.40000 KZT
2000 TWD28,972.80000 KZT
5000 TWD72,432.00000 KZT
10000 TWD144,864.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KZT0.06903 TWD
5 KZT0.34515 TWD
10 KZT0.69030 TWD
20 KZT1.38061 TWD
50 KZT3.45152 TWD
100 KZT6.90304 TWD
250 KZT17.25760 TWD
500 KZT34.51520 TWD
1000 KZT69.03040 TWD
2000 KZT138.06080 TWD
5000 KZT345.15200 TWD
10000 KZT690.30400 TWD