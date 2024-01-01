10 Kazakhstani tenges to New Taiwan dollars

Convert KZT to TWD at the real exchange rate

10 kzt
0.70 twd

1.00000 KZT = 0.06974 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8546451.077589.44211.452741.650330.94831518.3822
1 GBP1.1700811.2608104.6581.699871.931081.109621.5092
1 USD0.928050.793147183.00891.348251.531630.880117.06
1 INR0.01118040.009554970.012046910.01624220.01845140.01060250.20552

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KZT0.06974 TWD
5 KZT0.34872 TWD
10 KZT0.69744 TWD
20 KZT1.39489 TWD
50 KZT3.48721 TWD
100 KZT6.97443 TWD
250 KZT17.43607 TWD
500 KZT34.87215 TWD
1000 KZT69.74430 TWD
2000 KZT139.48860 TWD
5000 KZT348.72150 TWD
10000 KZT697.44300 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TWD14.33810 KZT
5 TWD71.69050 KZT
10 TWD143.38100 KZT
20 TWD286.76200 KZT
50 TWD716.90500 KZT
100 TWD1433.81000 KZT
250 TWD3584.52500 KZT
500 TWD7169.05000 KZT
1000 TWD14338.10000 KZT
2000 TWD28676.20000 KZT
5000 TWD71690.50000 KZT
10000 TWD143381.00000 KZT