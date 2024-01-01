New Taiwan dollars to Cambodian riels today

Convert TWD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
125,212 khr

NT$1.000 TWD = ៛125.2 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High126.8520127.4830
Low124.9390124.9390
Average125.6679126.3136
Change-1.29%-0.50%
View full history

1 TWD to KHR stats

The performance of TWD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 126.8520 and a 30 day low of 124.9390. This means the 30 day average was 125.6679. The change for TWD to KHR was -1.29.

The performance of TWD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 127.4830 and a 90 day low of 124.9390. This means the 90 day average was 126.3136. The change for TWD to KHR was -0.50.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.290.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6320.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.982185.8191.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6570.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 TWD125.21200 KHR
5 TWD626.06000 KHR
10 TWD1,252.12000 KHR
20 TWD2,504.24000 KHR
50 TWD6,260.60000 KHR
100 TWD12,521.20000 KHR
250 TWD31,303.00000 KHR
500 TWD62,606.00000 KHR
1000 TWD125,212.00000 KHR
2000 TWD250,424.00000 KHR
5000 TWD626,060.00000 KHR
10000 TWD1,252,120.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KHR0.00799 TWD
5 KHR0.03993 TWD
10 KHR0.07986 TWD
20 KHR0.15973 TWD
50 KHR0.39932 TWD
100 KHR0.79865 TWD
250 KHR1.99662 TWD
500 KHR3.99325 TWD
1000 KHR7.98649 TWD
2000 KHR15.97298 TWD
5000 KHR39.93245 TWD
10000 KHR79.86490 TWD