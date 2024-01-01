New Taiwan dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert TWD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
115.95 ils

NT$1.000 TWD = ₪0.1160 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
TWD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11610.1166
Low0.11050.1105
Average0.11250.1141
Change2.20%1.46%
1 TWD to ILS stats

The performance of TWD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1161 and a 30 day low of 0.1105. This means the 30 day average was 0.1125. The change for TWD to ILS was 2.20.

The performance of TWD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1166 and a 90 day low of 0.1105. This means the 90 day average was 0.1141. The change for TWD to ILS was 1.46.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TWD0.11595 ILS
5 TWD0.57977 ILS
10 TWD1.15953 ILS
20 TWD2.31906 ILS
50 TWD5.79765 ILS
100 TWD11.59530 ILS
250 TWD28.98825 ILS
500 TWD57.97650 ILS
1000 TWD115.95300 ILS
2000 TWD231.90600 ILS
5000 TWD579.76500 ILS
10000 TWD1,159.53000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ILS8.62422 TWD
5 ILS43.12110 TWD
10 ILS86.24220 TWD
20 ILS172.48440 TWD
50 ILS431.21100 TWD
100 ILS862.42200 TWD
250 ILS2,156.05500 TWD
500 ILS4,312.11000 TWD
1000 ILS8,624.22000 TWD
2000 ILS17,248.44000 TWD
5000 ILS43,121.10000 TWD
10000 ILS86,242.20000 TWD