New Taiwan dollars to Honduran lempiras today

Convert TWD to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
754.71 hnl

NT$1.000 TWD = L0.7547 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76380.7714
Low0.75280.7528
Average0.75770.7627
Change-1.17%-1.46%
1 TWD to HNL stats

The performance of TWD to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7638 and a 30 day low of 0.7528. This means the 30 day average was 0.7577. The change for TWD to HNL was -1.17.

The performance of TWD to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7714 and a 90 day low of 0.7528. This means the 90 day average was 0.7627. The change for TWD to HNL was -1.46.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 TWD0.75471 HNL
5 TWD3.77357 HNL
10 TWD7.54714 HNL
20 TWD15.09428 HNL
50 TWD37.73570 HNL
100 TWD75.47140 HNL
250 TWD188.67850 HNL
500 TWD377.35700 HNL
1000 TWD754.71400 HNL
2000 TWD1,509.42800 HNL
5000 TWD3,773.57000 HNL
10000 TWD7,547.14000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HNL1.32501 TWD
5 HNL6.62505 TWD
10 HNL13.25010 TWD
20 HNL26.50020 TWD
50 HNL66.25050 TWD
100 HNL132.50100 TWD
250 HNL331.25250 TWD
500 HNL662.50500 TWD
1000 HNL1,325.01000 TWD
2000 HNL2,650.02000 TWD
5000 HNL6,625.05000 TWD
10000 HNL13,250.10000 TWD