10 thousand Honduran lempiras to New Taiwan dollars

Convert HNL to TWD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = NT$1.288 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
HNL to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 HNL to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29331.2994
Low1.26931.2693
Average1.27981.2849
Change0.41%0.00%
1 HNL to TWD stats

The performance of HNL to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2933 and a 30 day low of 1.2693. This means the 30 day average was 1.2798. The change for HNL to TWD was 0.41.

The performance of HNL to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2994 and a 90 day low of 1.2693. This means the 90 day average was 1.2849. The change for HNL to TWD was 0.00.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05689.1291.4761.6210.93521.304
1 GBP1.211.267106.9221.7711.9451.12225.557
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3981.5350.88520.171
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HNL1.28799 TWD
5 HNL6.43995 TWD
10 HNL12.87990 TWD
20 HNL25.75980 TWD
50 HNL64.39950 TWD
100 HNL128.79900 TWD
250 HNL321.99750 TWD
500 HNL643.99500 TWD
1000 HNL1,287.99000 TWD
2000 HNL2,575.98000 TWD
5000 HNL6,439.95000 TWD
10000 HNL12,879.90000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 TWD0.77641 HNL
5 TWD3.88203 HNL
10 TWD7.76406 HNL
20 TWD15.52812 HNL
50 TWD38.82030 HNL
100 TWD77.64060 HNL
250 TWD194.10150 HNL
500 TWD388.20300 HNL
1000 TWD776.40600 HNL
2000 TWD1,552.81200 HNL
5000 TWD3,882.03000 HNL
10000 TWD7,764.06000 HNL