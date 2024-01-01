New Taiwan dollars to Georgian laris today

Convert TWD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
82.62 gel

NT$1.000 TWD = ₾0.08262 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08460.0889
Low0.08260.0824
Average0.08310.0851
Change-2.09%-0.17%
View full history

1 TWD to GEL stats

The performance of TWD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0846 and a 30 day low of 0.0826. This means the 30 day average was 0.0831. The change for TWD to GEL was -2.09.

The performance of TWD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0889 and a 90 day low of 0.0824. This means the 90 day average was 0.0851. The change for TWD to GEL was -0.17.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3260.7821.3881.5417.805145.520.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1635.888109.7730.691
1 GBP1.2781.69511.7751.9719.978186.041.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.8150.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 TWD0.08262 GEL
5 TWD0.41310 GEL
10 TWD0.82621 GEL
20 TWD1.65241 GEL
50 TWD4.13104 GEL
100 TWD8.26207 GEL
250 TWD20.65518 GEL
500 TWD41.31035 GEL
1000 TWD82.62070 GEL
2000 TWD165.24140 GEL
5000 TWD413.10350 GEL
10000 TWD826.20700 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GEL12.10350 TWD
5 GEL60.51750 TWD
10 GEL121.03500 TWD
20 GEL242.07000 TWD
50 GEL605.17500 TWD
100 GEL1,210.35000 TWD
250 GEL3,025.87500 TWD
500 GEL6,051.75000 TWD
1000 GEL12,103.50000 TWD
2000 GEL24,207.00000 TWD
5000 GEL60,517.50000 TWD
10000 GEL121,035.00000 TWD