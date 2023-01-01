100 Georgian laris to New Taiwan dollars

Convert GEL to TWD at the real exchange rate

100 gel
1,205.48 twd

1.00000 GEL = 12.05480 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GEL to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.048187.18841.433171.646920.962118.524
1GBP1.153611.2091100.5821.653321.899911.1098821.3695
1USD0.95410.827061183.18711.36741.571340.9179517.6739
1INR0.01146940.009942180.012021110.01643760.01888920.01103480.21246

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GEL12.05480 TWD
5 GEL60.27400 TWD
10 GEL120.54800 TWD
20 GEL241.09600 TWD
50 GEL602.74000 TWD
100 GEL1205.48000 TWD
250 GEL3013.70000 TWD
500 GEL6027.40000 TWD
1000 GEL12054.80000 TWD
2000 GEL24109.60000 TWD
5000 GEL60274.00000 TWD
10000 GEL120548.00000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 TWD0.08295 GEL
5 TWD0.41477 GEL
10 TWD0.82955 GEL
20 TWD1.65909 GEL
50 TWD4.14773 GEL
100 TWD8.29546 GEL
250 TWD20.73865 GEL
500 TWD41.47730 GEL
1000 TWD82.95460 GEL
2000 TWD165.90920 GEL
5000 TWD414.77300 GEL
10000 TWD829.54600 GEL