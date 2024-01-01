New Taiwan dollars to Dominican pesos today

Convert TWD to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,812.17 dop

NT$1.000 TWD = $1.812 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.81951.8426
Low1.79991.7949
Average1.81041.8182
Change-0.37%0.87%
1 TWD to DOP stats

The performance of TWD to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8195 and a 30 day low of 1.7999. This means the 30 day average was 1.8104. The change for TWD to DOP was -0.37.

The performance of TWD to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8426 and a 90 day low of 1.7949. This means the 90 day average was 1.8182. The change for TWD to DOP was 0.87.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 TWD1.81217 DOP
5 TWD9.06085 DOP
10 TWD18.12170 DOP
20 TWD36.24340 DOP
50 TWD90.60850 DOP
100 TWD181.21700 DOP
250 TWD453.04250 DOP
500 TWD906.08500 DOP
1000 TWD1,812.17000 DOP
2000 TWD3,624.34000 DOP
5000 TWD9,060.85000 DOP
10000 TWD18,121.70000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 DOP0.55183 TWD
5 DOP2.75913 TWD
10 DOP5.51825 TWD
20 DOP11.03650 TWD
50 DOP27.59125 TWD
100 DOP55.18250 TWD
250 DOP137.95625 TWD
500 DOP275.91250 TWD
1000 DOP551.82500 TWD
2000 DOP1,103.65000 TWD
5000 DOP2,759.12500 TWD
10000 DOP5,518.25000 TWD