1.00000 TWD = 1.76380 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:42 UTC
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Dominican Peso
1 TWD1.76380 DOP
5 TWD8.81900 DOP
10 TWD17.63800 DOP
20 TWD35.27600 DOP
50 TWD88.19000 DOP
100 TWD176.38000 DOP
250 TWD440.95000 DOP
500 TWD881.90000 DOP
1000 TWD1763.80000 DOP
2000 TWD3527.60000 DOP
5000 TWD8819.00000 DOP
10000 TWD17638.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 DOP0.56696 TWD
5 DOP2.83479 TWD
10 DOP5.66957 TWD
20 DOP11.33914 TWD
50 DOP28.34785 TWD
100 DOP56.69570 TWD
250 DOP141.73925 TWD
500 DOP283.47850 TWD
1000 DOP566.95700 TWD
2000 DOP1133.91400 TWD
5000 DOP2834.78500 TWD
10000 DOP5669.57000 TWD