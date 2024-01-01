New Taiwan dollars to Botswanan pulas today

Convert TWD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
411.16 bwp

NT$1.000 TWD = P0.4112 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
TWD to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41870.4261
Low0.41120.4112
Average0.41370.4180
Change-1.81%-2.30%
1 TWD to BWP stats

The performance of TWD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4187 and a 30 day low of 0.4112. This means the 30 day average was 0.4137. The change for TWD to BWP was -1.81.

The performance of TWD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4261 and a 90 day low of 0.4112. This means the 90 day average was 0.4180. The change for TWD to BWP was -2.30.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 TWD0.41116 BWP
5 TWD2.05579 BWP
10 TWD4.11158 BWP
20 TWD8.22316 BWP
50 TWD20.55790 BWP
100 TWD41.11580 BWP
250 TWD102.78950 BWP
500 TWD205.57900 BWP
1000 TWD411.15800 BWP
2000 TWD822.31600 BWP
5000 TWD2,055.79000 BWP
10000 TWD4,111.58000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / New Taiwan Dollar
1 BWP2.43216 TWD
5 BWP12.16080 TWD
10 BWP24.32160 TWD
20 BWP48.64320 TWD
50 BWP121.60800 TWD
100 BWP243.21600 TWD
250 BWP608.04000 TWD
500 BWP1,216.08000 TWD
1000 BWP2,432.16000 TWD
2000 BWP4,864.32000 TWD
5000 BWP12,160.80000 TWD
10000 BWP24,321.60000 TWD