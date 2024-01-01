Tongan paʻangas to New Zealand dollars today

Convert TOP to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
722.37 nzd

T$1.000 TOP = $0.7224 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.72580.7258
Low0.69090.6869
Average0.71070.7040
Change2.38%1.09%
View full history

1 TOP to NZD stats

The performance of TOP to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7258 and a 30 day low of 0.6909. This means the 30 day average was 0.7107. The change for TOP to NZD was 2.38.

The performance of TOP to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7258 and a 90 day low of 0.6869. This means the 90 day average was 0.7040. The change for TOP to NZD was 1.09.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.311.5141.6780.93521.145
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0781.7751.9671.09624.796
1 USD0.9170.782183.7171.3881.5380.85719.386
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / New Zealand Dollar
1 TOP0.72237 NZD
5 TOP3.61184 NZD
10 TOP7.22367 NZD
20 TOP14.44734 NZD
50 TOP36.11835 NZD
100 TOP72.23670 NZD
250 TOP180.59175 NZD
500 TOP361.18350 NZD
1000 TOP722.36700 NZD
2000 TOP1,444.73400 NZD
5000 TOP3,611.83500 NZD
10000 TOP7,223.67000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 NZD1.38434 TOP
5 NZD6.92170 TOP
10 NZD13.84340 TOP
20 NZD27.68680 TOP
50 NZD69.21700 TOP
100 NZD138.43400 TOP
250 NZD346.08500 TOP
500 NZD692.17000 TOP
1000 NZD1,384.34000 TOP
2000 NZD2,768.68000 TOP
5000 NZD6,921.70000 TOP
10000 NZD13,843.40000 TOP