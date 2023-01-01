1 Tongan paʻanga to New Zealand dollars

Convert TOP to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 top
0.71 nzd

1.00000 TOP = 0.70939 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TOP to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865451.05187.5011.445131.661130.963418.9022
1GBP1.1554711.21435101.1011.669731.919311.1131821.8401
1USD0.95150.823486183.2551.3751.580530.9166517.985
1INR0.01142840.009891130.012011310.01651550.01898420.01101010.216023

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / New Zealand Dollar
1 TOP0.70939 NZD
5 TOP3.54697 NZD
10 TOP7.09394 NZD
20 TOP14.18788 NZD
50 TOP35.46970 NZD
100 TOP70.93940 NZD
250 TOP177.34850 NZD
500 TOP354.69700 NZD
1000 TOP709.39400 NZD
2000 TOP1418.78800 NZD
5000 TOP3546.97000 NZD
10000 TOP7093.94000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 NZD1.40965 TOP
5 NZD7.04825 TOP
10 NZD14.09650 TOP
20 NZD28.19300 TOP
50 NZD70.48250 TOP
100 NZD140.96500 TOP
250 NZD352.41250 TOP
500 NZD704.82500 TOP
1000 NZD1409.65000 TOP
2000 NZD2819.30000 TOP
5000 NZD7048.25000 TOP
10000 NZD14096.50000 TOP