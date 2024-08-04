5 New Zealand dollars to Tongan paʻangas

Convert NZD to TOP at the real exchange rate

5 nzd
6.94 top

$1.000 NZD = T$1.387 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
NZD to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.44751.4559
Low1.37781.3778
Average1.40751.4207
Change-2.13%-0.88%
1 NZD to TOP stats

The performance of NZD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4475 and a 30 day low of 1.3778. This means the 30 day average was 1.4075. The change for NZD to TOP was -2.13.

The performance of NZD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4559 and a 90 day low of 1.3778. This means the 90 day average was 1.4207. The change for NZD to TOP was -0.88.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.791.3870.858146.43
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6020.9040.55995.421
1 GBP1.2811.96611.173107.3271.7761.099187.562
1 EUR1.0921.6760.853191.5121.5150.937159.925

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Tongan paʻangas

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 NZD1.38713 TOP
5 NZD6.93565 TOP
10 NZD13.87130 TOP
20 NZD27.74260 TOP
50 NZD69.35650 TOP
100 NZD138.71300 TOP
250 NZD346.78250 TOP
500 NZD693.56500 TOP
1000 NZD1,387.13000 TOP
2000 NZD2,774.26000 TOP
5000 NZD6,935.65000 TOP
10000 NZD13,871.30000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / New Zealand Dollar
1 TOP0.72091 NZD
5 TOP3.60457 NZD
10 TOP7.20913 NZD
20 TOP14.41826 NZD
50 TOP36.04565 NZD
100 TOP72.09130 NZD
250 TOP180.22825 NZD
500 TOP360.45650 NZD
1000 TOP720.91300 NZD
2000 TOP1,441.82600 NZD
5000 TOP3,604.56500 NZD
10000 TOP7,209.13000 NZD