Tongan paʻangas to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert TOP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
129,656 lkr

T$1.000 TOP = Sr129.7 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.8690132.3950
Low126.8660126.6220
Average129.5437129.3977
Change-1.68%1.51%
1 TOP to LKR stats

The performance of TOP to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.8690 and a 30 day low of 126.8660. This means the 30 day average was 129.5437. The change for TOP to LKR was -1.68.

The performance of TOP to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 132.3950 and a 90 day low of 126.6220. This means the 90 day average was 129.3977. The change for TOP to LKR was 1.51.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TOP129.65600 LKR
5 TOP648.28000 LKR
10 TOP1,296.56000 LKR
20 TOP2,593.12000 LKR
50 TOP6,482.80000 LKR
100 TOP12,965.60000 LKR
250 TOP32,414.00000 LKR
500 TOP64,828.00000 LKR
1000 TOP129,656.00000 LKR
2000 TOP259,312.00000 LKR
5000 TOP648,280.00000 LKR
10000 TOP1,296,560.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Tongan Paʻanga
1 LKR0.00771 TOP
5 LKR0.03856 TOP
10 LKR0.07713 TOP
20 LKR0.15425 TOP
50 LKR0.38564 TOP
100 LKR0.77127 TOP
250 LKR1.92819 TOP
500 LKR3.85637 TOP
1000 LKR7.71274 TOP
2000 LKR15.42548 TOP
5000 LKR38.56370 TOP
10000 LKR77.12740 TOP