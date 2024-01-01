Tongan paʻangas to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert TOP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
131.316 kwd

T$1.000 TOP = ك0.1313 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13270.1330
Low0.12820.1282
Average0.13070.1312
Change-1.06%-0.52%
View full history

1 TOP to KWD stats

The performance of TOP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1327 and a 30 day low of 0.1282. This means the 30 day average was 0.1307. The change for TOP to KWD was -1.06.

The performance of TOP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1330 and a 90 day low of 0.1282. This means the 90 day average was 0.1312. The change for TOP to KWD was -0.52.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3191.5141.6780.93521.142
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0821.7751.9671.09624.792
1 USD0.9170.782183.7171.3881.5380.85719.383
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TOP0.13132 KWD
5 TOP0.65658 KWD
10 TOP1.31316 KWD
20 TOP2.62632 KWD
50 TOP6.56580 KWD
100 TOP13.13160 KWD
250 TOP32.82900 KWD
500 TOP65.65800 KWD
1000 TOP131.31600 KWD
2000 TOP262.63200 KWD
5000 TOP656.58000 KWD
10000 TOP1,313.16000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KWD7.61520 TOP
5 KWD38.07600 TOP
10 KWD76.15200 TOP
20 KWD152.30400 TOP
50 KWD380.76000 TOP
100 KWD761.52000 TOP
250 KWD1,903.80000 TOP
500 KWD3,807.60000 TOP
1000 KWD7,615.20000 TOP
2000 KWD15,230.40000 TOP
5000 KWD38,076.00000 TOP
10000 KWD76,152.00000 TOP