1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Tongan paʻangas

Convert KWD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
7,584.84 top

1.00000 KWD = 7.58484 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KWD7.58484 TOP
5 KWD37.92420 TOP
10 KWD75.84840 TOP
20 KWD151.69680 TOP
50 KWD379.24200 TOP
100 KWD758.48400 TOP
250 KWD1896.21000 TOP
500 KWD3792.42000 TOP
1000 KWD7584.84000 TOP
2000 KWD15169.68000 TOP
5000 KWD37924.20000 TOP
10000 KWD75848.40000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TOP0.13184 KWD
5 TOP0.65921 KWD
10 TOP1.31842 KWD
20 TOP2.63684 KWD
50 TOP6.59210 KWD
100 TOP13.18420 KWD
250 TOP32.96050 KWD
500 TOP65.92100 KWD
1000 TOP131.84200 KWD
2000 TOP263.68400 KWD
5000 TOP659.21000 KWD
10000 TOP1318.42000 KWD