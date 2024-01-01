Tongan paʻangas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert TOP to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
3,354.35 hkd

T$1.000 TOP = $3.354 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:38
TOP to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.38773.3887
Low3.27493.2749
Average3.33853.3419
Change-0.96%-0.06%
1 TOP to HKD stats

The performance of TOP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3877 and a 30 day low of 3.2749. This means the 30 day average was 3.3385. The change for TOP to HKD was -0.96.

The performance of TOP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3887 and a 90 day low of 3.2749. This means the 90 day average was 3.3419. The change for TOP to HKD was -0.06.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3321.5141.6780.93521.135
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0921.7751.9671.09724.782
1 USD0.9170.782183.7181.3881.5380.85719.373
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TOP3.35435 HKD
5 TOP16.77175 HKD
10 TOP33.54350 HKD
20 TOP67.08700 HKD
50 TOP167.71750 HKD
100 TOP335.43500 HKD
250 TOP838.58750 HKD
500 TOP1,677.17500 HKD
1000 TOP3,354.35000 HKD
2000 TOP6,708.70000 HKD
5000 TOP16,771.75000 HKD
10000 TOP33,543.50000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
100 HKD29.81210 TOP
200 HKD59.62420 TOP
300 HKD89.43630 TOP
500 HKD149.06050 TOP
1000 HKD298.12100 TOP
2000 HKD596.24200 TOP
2500 HKD745.30250 TOP
3000 HKD894.36300 TOP
4000 HKD1,192.48400 TOP
5000 HKD1,490.60500 TOP
10000 HKD2,981.21000 TOP
20000 HKD5,962.42000 TOP