Tongan paʻangas to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert TOP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
50,446.80 bdt

T$1.000 TOP = Tk50.45 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
TOP to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.939950.9399
Low49.267846.4352
Average50.206850.0828
Change-0.85%7.11%
1 TOP to BDT stats

The performance of TOP to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.9399 and a 30 day low of 49.2678. This means the 30 day average was 50.2068. The change for TOP to BDT was -0.85.

The performance of TOP to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.9399 and a 90 day low of 46.4352. This means the 90 day average was 50.0828. The change for TOP to BDT was 7.11.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3161.5141.6770.93521.125
1 GBP1.17311.279107.071.7751.9671.09724.77
1 USD0.9170.782183.711.3881.5380.85719.366
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TOP50.44680 BDT
5 TOP252.23400 BDT
10 TOP504.46800 BDT
20 TOP1,008.93600 BDT
50 TOP2,522.34000 BDT
100 TOP5,044.68000 BDT
250 TOP12,611.70000 BDT
500 TOP25,223.40000 BDT
1000 TOP50,446.80000 BDT
2000 TOP100,893.60000 BDT
5000 TOP252,234.00000 BDT
10000 TOP504,468.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BDT0.01982 TOP
5 BDT0.09911 TOP
10 BDT0.19823 TOP
20 BDT0.39646 TOP
50 BDT0.99115 TOP
100 BDT1.98229 TOP
250 BDT4.95573 TOP
500 BDT9.91145 TOP
1000 BDT19.82290 TOP
2000 BDT39.64580 TOP
5000 BDT99.11450 TOP
10000 BDT198.22900 TOP