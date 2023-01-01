250 Tongan paʻangas to Bangladeshi takas
Convert TOP to BDT at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Bangladeshi takas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 TOP
|46.24990 BDT
|5 TOP
|231.24950 BDT
|10 TOP
|462.49900 BDT
|20 TOP
|924.99800 BDT
|50 TOP
|2312.49500 BDT
|100 TOP
|4624.99000 BDT
|250 TOP
|11562.47500 BDT
|500 TOP
|23124.95000 BDT
|1000 TOP
|46249.90000 BDT
|2000 TOP
|92499.80000 BDT
|5000 TOP
|231249.50000 BDT
|10000 TOP
|462499.00000 BDT