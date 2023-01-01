5000 Tunisian dinars to Omani rials

Convert TND to OMR at the real exchange rate

5,000 tnd
603.685 omr

1.00000 TND = 0.12074 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48 UTC
TND to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Omani Rial
1 TND0.12074 OMR
5 TND0.60369 OMR
10 TND1.20737 OMR
20 TND2.41474 OMR
50 TND6.03685 OMR
100 TND12.07370 OMR
250 TND30.18425 OMR
500 TND60.36850 OMR
1000 TND120.73700 OMR
2000 TND241.47400 OMR
5000 TND603.68500 OMR
10000 TND1207.37000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Tunisian Dinar
1 OMR8.28249 TND
5 OMR41.41245 TND
10 OMR82.82490 TND
20 OMR165.64980 TND
50 OMR414.12450 TND
100 OMR828.24900 TND
250 OMR2070.62250 TND
500 OMR4141.24500 TND
1000 OMR8282.49000 TND
2000 OMR16564.98000 TND
5000 OMR41412.45000 TND
10000 OMR82824.90000 TND