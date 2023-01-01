10 Tunisian dinars to Omani rials

Convert TND to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 tnd
1.207 omr

1.00000 TND = 0.12067 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47 UTC
TND to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 OMR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Omani Rial
1 TND0.12067 OMR
5 TND0.60335 OMR
10 TND1.20670 OMR
20 TND2.41340 OMR
50 TND6.03350 OMR
100 TND12.06700 OMR
250 TND30.16750 OMR
500 TND60.33500 OMR
1000 TND120.67000 OMR
2000 TND241.34000 OMR
5000 TND603.35000 OMR
10000 TND1206.70000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Tunisian Dinar
1 OMR8.28704 TND
5 OMR41.43520 TND
10 OMR82.87040 TND
20 OMR165.74080 TND
50 OMR414.35200 TND
100 OMR828.70400 TND
250 OMR2071.76000 TND
500 OMR4143.52000 TND
1000 OMR8287.04000 TND
2000 OMR16574.08000 TND
5000 OMR41435.20000 TND
10000 OMR82870.40000 TND