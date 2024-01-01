Tajikistani somonis to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert TJS to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
28.653 kwd

SM1.000 TJS = ك0.02865 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TJS to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02880.0288
Low0.02830.0280
Average0.02850.0284
Change1.25%1.99%
1 TJS to KWD stats

The performance of TJS to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0288 and a 30 day low of 0.0283. This means the 30 day average was 0.0285. The change for TJS to KWD was 1.25.

The performance of TJS to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0288 and a 90 day low of 0.0280. This means the 90 day average was 0.0284. The change for TJS to KWD was 1.99.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TJS0.02865 KWD
5 TJS0.14327 KWD
10 TJS0.28653 KWD
20 TJS0.57306 KWD
50 TJS1.43266 KWD
100 TJS2.86531 KWD
250 TJS7.16328 KWD
500 TJS14.32655 KWD
1000 TJS28.65310 KWD
2000 TJS57.30620 KWD
5000 TJS143.26550 KWD
10000 TJS286.53100 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KWD34.90020 TJS
5 KWD174.50100 TJS
10 KWD349.00200 TJS
20 KWD698.00400 TJS
50 KWD1,745.01000 TJS
100 KWD3,490.02000 TJS
250 KWD8,725.05000 TJS
500 KWD17,450.10000 TJS
1000 KWD34,900.20000 TJS
2000 KWD69,800.40000 TJS
5000 KWD174,501.00000 TJS
10000 KWD349,002.00000 TJS