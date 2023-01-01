1 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TJS to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
28.197 kwd

1.00000 TJS = 0.02820 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:13 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 KWD
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TJS0.02820 KWD
5 TJS0.14098 KWD
10 TJS0.28197 KWD
20 TJS0.56394 KWD
50 TJS1.40985 KWD
100 TJS2.81969 KWD
250 TJS7.04922 KWD
500 TJS14.09845 KWD
1000 TJS28.19690 KWD
2000 TJS56.39380 KWD
5000 TJS140.98450 KWD
10000 TJS281.96900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KWD35.46490 TJS
5 KWD177.32450 TJS
10 KWD354.64900 TJS
20 KWD709.29800 TJS
50 KWD1773.24500 TJS
100 KWD3546.49000 TJS
250 KWD8866.22500 TJS
500 KWD17732.45000 TJS
1000 KWD35464.90000 TJS
2000 KWD70929.80000 TJS
5000 KWD177324.50000 TJS
10000 KWD354649.00000 TJS