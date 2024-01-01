Tajikistani somonis to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert TJS to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
344.38 aed

SM1.000 TJS = د.إ0.3444 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
TJS to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34590.3459
Low0.33950.3353
Average0.34290.3405
Change1.44%2.62%
1 TJS to AED stats

The performance of TJS to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3459 and a 30 day low of 0.3395. This means the 30 day average was 0.3429. The change for TJS to AED was 1.44.

The performance of TJS to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3459 and a 90 day low of 0.3353. This means the 90 day average was 0.3405. The change for TJS to AED was 2.62.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.3431.5131.6760.93721.042
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1531.7751.9661.09924.684
1 USD0.9170.782183.7621.3881.5360.85919.296
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TJS0.34438 AED
5 TJS1.72191 AED
10 TJS3.44381 AED
20 TJS6.88762 AED
50 TJS17.21905 AED
100 TJS34.43810 AED
250 TJS86.09525 AED
500 TJS172.19050 AED
1000 TJS344.38100 AED
2000 TJS688.76200 AED
5000 TJS1,721.90500 AED
10000 TJS3,443.81000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AED2.90376 TJS
5 AED14.51880 TJS
10 AED29.03760 TJS
20 AED58.07520 TJS
50 AED145.18800 TJS
100 AED290.37600 TJS
250 AED725.94000 TJS
500 AED1,451.88000 TJS
1000 AED2,903.76000 TJS
2000 AED5,807.52000 TJS
5000 AED14,518.80000 TJS
10000 AED29,037.60000 TJS